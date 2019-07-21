Turf: llamado a carreras para el 4 de agosto.

El Jockey Club Salto realiza un llamado a carreras para el domingo 4 de agosto, las anotaciones se realizarán hasta el martes 23 de julio a las 12 horas a través del 092 738 260. Con todo el llamado:
Prueba Nº 1. Dist. 800 mts. Premio $ 15.000.-ins.$ 1.000.-$ 1.000.-premio y $ 1.000 p. boletos. 3 años, S.P.C., perdedores y debutantes.
Prueba Nº 2. Dist. 800 mts. Premio $ 15.000.-ins.$ 1.000.-$ 1.000.-p.premio.-y $ 1.000 p. boletos.
Luz Blanca – Destello – Improvisa – Southern Thoia –
Prueba Nº 3. Dist. 600 mts. Premio $ 10.000. ins. $ 1.000.-$ 1.000 p. premio y $ 1.000 p. boletos.
Ubiratan – Rey Mago – Bela Valley – Chico Lindo –
Prueba Nº 4. Dist. 800 mts. Premio $ 8.000. ins.$ 800. $ 1.000. p. premio y $ 1.000 p. boletos.
4 años y más edad, S.P.C., perdedores y debutantes.
Prueba Nº 5. Dist. 500 mts. Premio $ 8.000.-ins.$ 800.-$ 1.000.-p.premio.-y $ 1.000.-p. boletos.
Aguita – Piquinino- Balaban-Ponele H –
Prueba Nº 6. Dist. 350 mts. Premio $ 8.000 ins.$ 800 $ 1.000 p. premio y $ 1.000 p. boletos.
Satisfecho – Rey David- Don Gringo – Preto –
Prueba Nº 7. Dist. 500 mts. Premio $ 8.000. ins.$ 800 $ 1.000 p. premio y $ 1.000 p. boletos.
Patita Veloz- Imperioso Full – Triblilin- Mendozina –
Prueba Nº 8. Dist. 350 mts. Premio $ 8.000.-ins.$ 800.-$ 1.000.-p.premio.-y$ 1.000 p. boletos.
Quinientos Trece- Linyera – Super Mario – Mamba Negra-
Prueba Nº 9. Dist. 400 mts. premio $ 8.000 ins.$ 800 $ 1.000 p. premio.-y $ 1.000 p. boletos.
Doña Tana- Coquito – Paso Lento – Papelito-
Prueba Nº 10. Dist. 350 mts. Premio $ 8.000.-ins.$ 800.-$ 1.000.-p.premio.-y $ 1.000. p. boletos.
Doña Suertuda- Loquito- Aparecido – Gringuita –