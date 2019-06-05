Deportes / Portada

La «B» fijó la octava fecha para el domingo 9 de junio.

- Deja un Comentario

Se fijó la octava fecha de la divisional «B» para el próximo domingo 9 de junio, con todo el mapa de partidos en ambas divisionales, cancha por cancha:
GLADIADOR
13:30 hs. Sud América – Albión
15:30 hs. Gladiador – River Plate

NACIONAL
13:30 hs. Fénix – Dublin Central
15:30 hs. Nacional – Progreso

DICKINSON
13:30 hs. Santa Rosa – El Tanque
15:30 hs. Salto Uruguay – Salto Nuevo

HEBER RACEDO
13:30. Almagro – Chaná
15:30. Deportivo Artigas – Ceibal

FORTI
13:30. San Eugenio – Hindú
15:30. Arsenal – Tigre

Miércoles 12 de junio.
SALADERO
20:30. Saladero – Ferro Carril

DICKINSON
19:30. Universitario – Libertad

Artículos relacionados

Mountain Bike: el 16 de junio se corre la tercera fecha del Fronteron en Salto.

Baby Fútbol: los partidos de la 14ª fecha del Salteño.

Fútbol Femenino: comenzó la novena fecha con la victoria del líder Gladiador.

Deja Tu Comentario

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.