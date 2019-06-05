La «B» fijó la octava fecha para el domingo 9 de junio.

Se fijó la octava fecha de la divisional «B» para el próximo domingo 9 de junio, con todo el mapa de partidos en ambas divisionales, cancha por cancha:
GLADIADOR
13:30 hs. Sud América – Albión
15:30 hs. Gladiador – River Plate
NACIONAL
13:30 hs. Fénix – Dublin Central
15:30 hs. Nacional – Progreso
DICKINSON
13:30 hs. Santa Rosa – El Tanque
15:30 hs. Salto Uruguay – Salto Nuevo
HEBER RACEDO
13:30. Almagro – Chaná
15:30. Deportivo Artigas – Ceibal
FORTI
13:30. San Eugenio – Hindú
15:30. Arsenal – Tigre
Miércoles 12 de junio.
SALADERO
20:30. Saladero – Ferro Carril
DICKINSON
19:30. Universitario – Libertad